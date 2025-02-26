Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $194,000 Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 74,973 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3,409.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 671,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 651,981 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 120,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

GCOW opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

