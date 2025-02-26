Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of US Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in US Foods by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Melius started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.