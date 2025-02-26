Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $196,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $114.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

