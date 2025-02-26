Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $205,000 Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,926 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in MFA Financial by 35.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,583,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 902.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 337,142 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 898,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 250,535 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,509,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 919,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 155,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFA opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.06 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. Equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 172.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

