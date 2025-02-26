Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

