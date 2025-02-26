Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $459.86 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.24 and a 200-day moving average of $451.88. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

