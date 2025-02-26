Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.