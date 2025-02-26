Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.47.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

