Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vistra by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 3.4 %

Vistra stock opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.60.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.