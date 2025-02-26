Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 4,699.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,174 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 511,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 7,771.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 639,907 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 431.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 959,642 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $3.25 target price on AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.