Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $188,000 in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCEFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000.

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

INCE stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.88. Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $59.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (INCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation with lower volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in stocks globally using proprietary fundamental research. INCE was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

