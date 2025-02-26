Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,996,000 after buying an additional 6,819,919 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 207,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 243,895 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

