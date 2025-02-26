Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 889.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

