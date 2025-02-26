Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 203 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $233.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.88. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $199.09 and a 12 month high of $273.98. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.