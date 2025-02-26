Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,670 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

Shares of URA opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

