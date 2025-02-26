Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,588 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

