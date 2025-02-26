Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 853 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 2,665.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.06 and a 200 day moving average of $211.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.04 and a 52 week high of $231.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

