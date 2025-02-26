Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 166.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $2.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 10.8 %

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $628,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,063,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,351,235.92. The trade was a 10.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Profile

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.