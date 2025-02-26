Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.13. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.