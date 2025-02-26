Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 578.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $226.14 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.16 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

