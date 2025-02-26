Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 2,340.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

