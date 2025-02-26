Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 512,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $158.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.01. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $145.50 and a 1-year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

