Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,564,000 after acquiring an additional 182,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,844,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 71,624 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $5,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.21. This trade represents a 55.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 2.4 %

REYN stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.50. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

