Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after buying an additional 312,486 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,352 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,026,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 895,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

