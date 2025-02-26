Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,430,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,102,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $233.50 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.91 and a 1 year high of $234.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.92 and its 200-day moving average is $209.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.41.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

