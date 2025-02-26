Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 166 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,339,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. This trade represents a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,118 shares of company stock worth $5,411,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.22.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

