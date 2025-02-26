Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

