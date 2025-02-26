Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 397 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in American Water Works by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

