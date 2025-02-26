Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 5,211 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,555 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.47.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

