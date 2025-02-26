Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 863 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software
In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.55.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.