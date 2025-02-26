Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hara Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 333,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 28,088 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 178,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 276,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,872.44. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

