Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 54,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 111,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDIV opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $23.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.