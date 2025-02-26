Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 54,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 111,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDIV opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $23.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93.
About Global X SuperDividend ETF
The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X SuperDividend ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.