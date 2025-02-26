Hafnia (HAFN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Hafnia to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Hafnia had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 36.90%.

Hafnia Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Hafnia stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. Hafnia has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

