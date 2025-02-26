HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 142.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of HealthEquity worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,065,000 after purchasing an additional 483,269 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after buying an additional 226,563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 209.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 112,667 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 33.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 73,404 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $837,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,591.64. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

HealthEquity stock opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

