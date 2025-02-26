Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,990 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Roku by 3.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,415.20. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,922. This represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,786. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

