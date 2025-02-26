Ieq Capital LLC Has $911,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 922,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 63,187 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after buying an additional 85,288 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 225,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 60,873 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

