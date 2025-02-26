Ieq Capital LLC Invests $965,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Itron by 29.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itron by 26.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 21.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,860.40. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,233.20. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $305,362 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.60 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

