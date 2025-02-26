Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,681,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $151.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.61 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.61.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About TE Connectivity



TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

