Ieq Capital LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Invesco LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

