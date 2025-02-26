Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Insmed Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ INSM opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. Equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $67,925.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,950.36. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $220,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,773,307.06. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 532,207 shares of company stock valued at $41,400,465. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

