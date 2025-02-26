Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,179 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 9.3 %

BATS:IMFL opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

Featured Articles

