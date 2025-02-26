Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,999,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after acquiring an additional 120,869 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,490,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSPD opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $468.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

