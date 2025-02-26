Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 155,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

