Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,121,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,840 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of IOVA opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

