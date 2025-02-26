iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 242,206 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 68,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

AOR opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $59.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

