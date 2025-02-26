iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 150.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 207,756.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 103,878 shares during the period.

BATS:HYDB opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

