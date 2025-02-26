iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

