Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total value of $242,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,742,619.25. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $140.52. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

