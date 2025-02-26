JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 14,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 57,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $257.36 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.92 and a 200-day moving average of $236.21. The firm has a market cap of $719.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.