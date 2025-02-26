Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.84. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,276,000 after buying an additional 527,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 204,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 630,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.